Smith Salley Wealth Management Sells 534 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Smith Salley Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,188,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,915,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,433,280 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,596,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after buying an additional 1,312,970 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,739,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,910,000 after buying an additional 867,410 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 911,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,081,000 after acquiring an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 985,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,268,000 after acquiring an additional 543,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

