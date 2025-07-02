CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,552 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 343.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,286.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 216,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 700,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,311,000 after purchasing an additional 342,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

