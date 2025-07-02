Smith Salley Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 5,875 VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Smith Salley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.94. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.31.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.0796 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

