CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 727,917 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727,917 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 50,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 213.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $285.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

