Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $351.04 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $273.60 and a 12 month high of $351.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $332.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.53.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

