Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $177,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,350 shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $35,242.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,152,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,596,880.05. This represents a 0.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DSM opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

