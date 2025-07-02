Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Invests $29,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,444,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,435,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,460,000 after buying an additional 3,671,235 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 42,345 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $623,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,715,991.68. This represents a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,375 shares of company stock worth $3,049,277. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

