Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Cut by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,822 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5%

MA opened at $564.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $515.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $564.92 and its 200-day moving average is $545.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total value of $3,328,555.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.50.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

