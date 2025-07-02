Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10.8% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 68.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 76,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 118,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $418.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.00 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

