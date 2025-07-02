Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins Sells 5,638 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 5,638 shares of Arteris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $51,193.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,615.80. This represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Stock Down 5.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of Arteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 11,823.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arteris by 4,810.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arteris during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

