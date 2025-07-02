Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV) Director Edward A. Kangas Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $589,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $571,806.56. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 9.3%

Shares of HOV opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The stock has a market cap of $676.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02). Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $686.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.20 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 46.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 10.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on HOV

About Hovnanian Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.