Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV) Director Edward A. Kangas Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $589,160.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $571,806.56. The trade was a 50.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 9.3%
Shares of HOV opened at $114.27 on Wednesday. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $240.34. The stock has a market cap of $676.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.51.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02). Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $686.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.20 million. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOV. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
