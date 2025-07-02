First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Director Marshall T. Reynolds Purchases 30,865 Shares of Stock

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) Director Marshall T. Reynolds bought 30,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $250,006.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,916,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,523,390.80. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $105.96 million, a PE ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 0.41. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $56.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FGBI

Institutional Trading of First Guaranty Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.