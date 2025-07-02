Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III Sells 420 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.29, for a total transaction of $140,821.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 701,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,185,817.60. This trade represents a 0.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carvana Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:CVNA opened at $338.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.59. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $351.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.24.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 44.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Carvana from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.18.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Carvana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Carvana by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,305,000 after buying an additional 130,942 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth $60,866,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

