Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO Sells 18,620 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 18,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $186,572.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,889,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,088,491.42. The trade was a 0.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arteris alerts:

On Tuesday, July 1st, K Charles Janac sold 2,666 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $24,233.94.

On Wednesday, June 4th, K Charles Janac sold 2,057 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $16,106.31.

On Monday, June 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 1,246 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $9,594.20.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 7,150 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $50,908.00.

Arteris Stock Down 5.4%

AIP opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $378.66 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Read Our Latest Report on Arteris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Arteris by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arteris by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arteris by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arteris by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.