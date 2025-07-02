Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $67,957.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,930. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $52,585.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $60,742.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

ELVN opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jones Trading cut their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

