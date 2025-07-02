Benjamin Hohl Sells 3,250 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $67,957.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,930. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $52,585.00.
  • On Monday, April 28th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $60,742.50.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0%

ELVN opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $789,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,449 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 43,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ELVN shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Enliven Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jones Trading cut their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

