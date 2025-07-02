IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima Purchases 625,000 Shares

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima bought 625,000 shares of IperionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$125,000.00 ($82,236.84).
IperionX Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $835.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74.
IperionX Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IperionX
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.