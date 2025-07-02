IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima Purchases 625,000 Shares

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Anastasios (Taso) Arima bought 625,000 shares of IperionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$125,000.00 ($82,236.84).

The firm has a market cap of $835.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 13.62 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States.

