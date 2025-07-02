Asset Vision Co Limited (ASX:ASV) Insider Peter Borden Purchases 3,000,000 Shares of Stock

Asset Vision Co Limited (ASX:ASV – Get Free Report) insider Peter Borden purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$90,000.00 ($59,210.53).

Asset Vision Co Limited provides enterprise asset management solutions to public sector and enterprise in Australia and internationally. It offers Asset Vision Enterprise Platform that streamlines enterprise asset management with integrated web and mobile solutions from predictive modeling to field inspections; Asset Vision CoPilot, which undertakes road inspections and records defects; and Asset Vision AutoPilot that captures a digital twin and identifies road defects using AI technology.

