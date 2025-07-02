GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL) President Joshua J. Ofman Sells 9,692 Shares

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) President Joshua J. Ofman sold 9,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $503,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 492,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,587,952. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GRAIL Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAL opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. GRAIL, Inc. has a one year low of $12.33 and a one year high of $63.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28.

Get GRAIL alerts:

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $31.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.80 million. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.99% and a negative net margin of 1,464.53%. As a group, analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GRAIL from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on GRAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAIL

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GRAIL in the 4th quarter valued at $6,262,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000.

GRAIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.