Saxon Interests Inc. Raises Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $79,000. Libra Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and six have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total value of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,620,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,028 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $176.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.81. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

