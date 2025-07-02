Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 98,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 810.1% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 221,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 197,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.0%

RNP opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $24.41.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

