Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTBD – Free Report) by 61.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,988 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTBD opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.58. Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.51 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

About Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF

The Fidelity Tactical Bond ETF (FTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds debt securities of any type, rating, and maturity, selected using a qualitative and quantitative security selection approach. FTBD was launched on Jan 24, 2023 and is managed by Fidelity.

