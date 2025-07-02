Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of CL opened at $92.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56. The company has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

