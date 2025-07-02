Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $135.36 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.79 and its 200 day moving average is $131.63. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.2333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

