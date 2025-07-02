Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $390,000. Dover Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $505,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.64. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $143.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

