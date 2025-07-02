WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Ball were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,732,000 after buying an additional 803,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,310,000 after acquiring an additional 840,357 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ball by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,447,000 after purchasing an additional 367,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Ball by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BALL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Ball Trading Up 3.0%

Ball stock opened at $57.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.62.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

