iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Position Trimmed by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,915,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,343,000 after buying an additional 723,153 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,530,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,057,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,012,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,417,000 after purchasing an additional 382,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 957,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after purchasing an additional 282,050 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7%

IYR stock opened at $95.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.04.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.