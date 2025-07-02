Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.11 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TQQQ. PPSC Investment Service Corp increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 16.3% in the first quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 519,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 72,930 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,495,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 366,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,998,000 after buying an additional 186,716 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 323,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 144,755 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 157,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $93.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 3.54.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

