WASHINGTON TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,549,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,507,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after buying an additional 38,713 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,185.50. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $410,124.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,135.60. The trade was a 28.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WBS

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.00. Webster Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $39.43 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $52.91.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $700.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.