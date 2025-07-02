iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 916.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after buying an additional 51,221 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,013,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 436,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,119,000 after acquiring an additional 119,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT opened at $88.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3283 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

