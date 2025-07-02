Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,677,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $14,829,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 150,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 129,301 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,208,000.

Shares of FMB opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

