Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,450 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock opened at $104.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.29 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.