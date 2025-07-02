Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

