Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hershey from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.84.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 31,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total transaction of $5,018,568.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 193,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,134,739.20. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 974 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.11, for a total transaction of $153,025.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,387.34. This trade represents a 24.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $208.03. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Featured Stories

