KBC Group NV Sells 240,677 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 64.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,631 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 240,677 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Best Buy worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth about $514,483,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $178,015,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,942,832 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $252,495,000 after buying an additional 701,287 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,692,118 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,784,000 after buying an additional 629,180 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,114,928 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $95,661,000 after buying an additional 561,413 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.40% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $53,195,212.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 196,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

