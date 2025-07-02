KBC Group NV Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 60.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,886 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Roblox were worth $6,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.52.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $106.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 22.94% and a negative return on equity of 442.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,024,952.77. This trade represents a 86.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,858,857 shares of company stock worth $600,571,407 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

