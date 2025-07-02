KBC Group NV Has $6.66 Million Stock Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 66,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sysco by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SYY opened at $77.39 on Wednesday. Sysco Corporation has a one year low of $67.12 and a one year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

