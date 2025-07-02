Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENVX. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enovix by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 117,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENVX opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

