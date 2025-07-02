Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENVX. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enovix Price Performance
Shares of ENVX opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Enovix has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $18.68.
Enovix Company Profile
Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Enovix
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Toast Stock: A Fast-Growing Mid-Cap Eyeing Further Upside
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Breakout Alert: Disney Stock Hits Multi-Year High
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Forget IBM: Accenture’s AI Momentum Is Your Next Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.