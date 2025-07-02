Analysts Set News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) PT at $39.20

Shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.20.
NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. News has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that News will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
