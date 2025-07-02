Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Airbnb by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,719,000 after purchasing an additional 84,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $30,363,760.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,184,489.90. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total value of $1,026,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,864. This trade represents a 16.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,607,528 shares of company stock worth $201,688,571. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.88 and a 12-month high of $163.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.23.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

