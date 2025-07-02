Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) PT at $58.00

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $55,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 751.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $46.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

