Sovran Advisors LLC Has $270,000 Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Sovran Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of American Express stock opened at $322.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $226.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.23. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $326.28.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Baird R W upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on American Express from $367.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Insider Activity

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. The trade was a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.