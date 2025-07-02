Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $66.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $46.41 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6332 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 64.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,911,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,815 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 5,676.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,202,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,385,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

