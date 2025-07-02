Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $47.66 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 746,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Tyson Foods worth $47,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,735,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

TSN opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

