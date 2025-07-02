Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 30.0% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.9% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 23,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 272,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Lam Research by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $96.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.52. Lam Research Corporation has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.