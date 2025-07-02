Peregrine Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,362 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Amerant Bancorp worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 160.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1,000.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AMTB shares. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Amerant Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amerant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.60.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Amerant Bancorp stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -60.00%.

Amerant Bancorp Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

