FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 56,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF has a 1-year low of $20.43 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

