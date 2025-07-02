Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 28,231.0% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 50,716,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,588,000 after acquiring an additional 50,537,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 500.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 408,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,719,000 after acquiring an additional 340,725 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,970,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2,865.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,461,000 after acquiring an additional 208,579 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 803.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,584,000 after purchasing an additional 189,093 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $303.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.12 and its 200-day moving average is $283.55. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $304.91.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.