Peregrine Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,128 Shares of Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,128 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,749,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,150,000 after buying an additional 4,332,831 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,593,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 6,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,000 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,376,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,700,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.74. Crescent Energy Company has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -106.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRGY shares. Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

