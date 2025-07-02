Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 98,020.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth $264,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of FJUN opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $45.43 and a 52 week high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.31 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

