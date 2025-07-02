Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,117,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,924,000 after buying an additional 360,433 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,308,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,969,000 after buying an additional 66,784 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Asset Management LLC now owns 2,629,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,060,000 after buying an additional 203,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SCHX stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The firm has a market cap of $55.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.97.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

